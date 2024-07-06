Zen Linen commences trial runs of ₹100- cr. expanded unit

Zen Linen International has started the trial runs of its ₹100 crore expanded unit at Sri City’s SEZ. The unit is set to go on stream by November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a ₹100 crore expansion programme. We have already invested ₹80 crore and trial production with training for the newly-recruited is going on,” said Director and Founder Milind Mungikar during an interaction.

For the expanded capacity, the company is going to recruit 250 workers taking the total to 600, of which majority are women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Started in 2017 with three lines, the company makes home textiles - technical textile products such as polyester filled pillows, cushions comforters, mattress pads, sanitised duvets and incontinence underpads from imported materials.

“We have added three more lines – one each for pillows, mattress pads and quilts. The automatised machines are getting ready and the production will be done on hanger system,” he said.

Post expansion, the production capacity of pillows will double to 60,000 per day, pads from 2,500 to 3,500 and quilts from 6,500 to 11,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Zen Linen caters to the needs of core sector such as healthcare, hospitals, hotels, retail and e-com sector. About 95% of production is exported to 12 countries including U.S. and Europe under the brand name Zinnia and Bein Living.

“Though we have lot of competition in the domestic market, we have none in the export markets. We have been growing at 20-22% YoY and we have surpassed pre-COVID volumes,” he said.

Last fiscal, the company posted a revenue of ₹80 crore and this year it is aiming to double it.

Talking about the Chennai plant that was started in 2005, he said that they had to start a new unit in Sri City due to space constraint. “The Chennai unit makes pillows and it will remain, while the future expansion will take place in Sri City,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.