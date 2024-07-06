GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zen Linen commences trial runs of ₹100- cr. expanded unit

Updated - July 06, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Zen Linen International has units in Chennai and Sri City. Due to space constraints, the future expansion will take place only in Sri City, says its Director and Founder Milind Mungikar.

Zen Linen International has units in Chennai and Sri City. Due to space constraints, the future expansion will take place only in Sri City, says its Director and Founder Milind Mungikar.

Zen Linen International has started the trial runs of its ₹100 crore expanded unit at Sri City’s SEZ. The unit is set to go on stream by November.

“It is a ₹100 crore expansion programme. We have already invested ₹80 crore and trial production with training for the newly-recruited is going on,” said Director and Founder Milind Mungikar during an interaction.

For the expanded capacity, the company is going to recruit 250 workers taking the total to 600, of which majority are women.

Started in 2017 with three lines, the company makes home textiles - technical textile products such as polyester filled pillows, cushions comforters, mattress pads, sanitised duvets and incontinence underpads from imported materials.

“We have added three more lines – one each for pillows, mattress pads and quilts. The automatised machines are getting ready and the production will be done on hanger system,” he said.

Post expansion, the production capacity of pillows will double to 60,000 per day, pads from 2,500 to 3,500 and quilts from 6,500 to 11,500.

According to him, Zen Linen caters to the needs of core sector such as healthcare, hospitals, hotels, retail and e-com sector. About 95% of production is exported to 12 countries including U.S. and Europe under the brand name Zinnia and Bein Living.

“Though we have lot of competition in the domestic market, we have none in the export markets. We have been growing at 20-22% YoY and we have surpassed pre-COVID volumes,” he said.

Last fiscal, the company posted a revenue of ₹80 crore and this year it is aiming to double it.

Talking about the Chennai plant that was started in 2005, he said that they had to start a new unit in Sri City due to space constraint. “The Chennai unit makes pillows and it will remain, while the future expansion will take place in Sri City,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.