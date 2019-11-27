ZEEL comes under SEBI scanner

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has come under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after it emerged that two directors — independent director Neharika Vohra and non-independent director Subodh Kumar — had raised concerns relating to corporate governance and related party transactions in their resignation letters.
The capital market regulator is believed to be looking into some of the allegations, including non-implementation of certain board decisions taken in October relating to treasury operations and issues raised regarding build up of related party balances and advances for content acquisition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.