ZEEL comes under SEBI scanner

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has come under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after it emerged that two directors — independent director Neharika Vohra and non-independent director Subodh Kumar — had raised concerns relating to corporate governance and related party transactions in their resignation letters.

The capital market regulator is believed to be looking into some of the allegations, including non-implementation of certain board decisions taken in October relating to treasury operations and issues raised regarding build up of related party balances and advances for content acquisition.