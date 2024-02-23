GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ZEEL board forms advisory panel to curb investor wealth erosion

February 23, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
A Russian flag and logos of Sony and Zee are seen in this illustration taken January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A Russian flag and logos of Sony and Zee are seen in this illustration taken January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

With its stock price tanking and causing heavy losses to investors following the collapse of the merger deal with Sony, the Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has decided to constitute an Independent Advisory Committee that will “enable it to review and take cognizance of the widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours, and speculation that has led to the formation of negative public opinion about the company and consequent erosion of investor wealth,” the company said in a filing.

The committee will be presided by Satish Chandra, a former Judge of High Court of Allahabad, and will comprise of two Independent Directors of ZEEL, Uttam Prakash Agarwal and PVR Murthy.

The committee will independently provide guidance on the measures and future course of action that the Board is required to take in order to protect the interests of all the stakeholders,” ZEEL said.

The board will seek the expert guidance of the committee on the relevant matter from time to time.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.