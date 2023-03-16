Zee5 sees 23% increase in daily watch time of Tamil content

March 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Zee5 India, the home-grown video streaming platform, has announced a significant increase in watch time of Tamil subscription video on demand (SVOD) viewers watching Tamil content per day.

“Our video-streaming platform has clocked a 54% increase in viewer base and a 63% increase in active user base in the Tamil region in the last 12 months. The watch time for Tamil content per day increased by 23%,” chief business officer Manish Kalra said during an interaction.

“We at ZEE5 are happy to receive an encouraging response at the very onset of our journey in this region. The advantages of following a consumer-first approach in curating the Tamil slate has worked successfully for us, taking us closer to the hearts of the Tamil audiences,” said Mr. Kalra.

“Going forward, our focus will remain on sustaining the growth trend and scaling up our investments in the Tamil entertainment industry. We appreciate the support from the creative ecosystem and look forward to more collaborations as we bolster our Tamil content line-up with real, relatable and quality storytelling,” he said.

Following the successful run of its original Tamil content line-up such as Vilangu, Ayali, and Paper Rocket, Zee Tamil’s next content offering will be Sengalam starring Kalaiarasan and Vani Bhojan, said Siju Prabhakaran, chief cluster officer, South, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.