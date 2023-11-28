ZEE5 Global to aggregate multiple South Asian language streaming platforms in the U.S., globally

November 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

ZEE5 Global, which is a streaming service for South Asian content in markets outside India, has announced to aggregate multiple South Asian streaming platforms within the ZEE5 Global platform with the introduction of Add-ons in the U.S. market.

ZEE5 Global Add-ons will offer subscribers in the U.S. a single window to access South Asian entertainment platforms on the ZEE5 Global platform itself, with Add-ons’ pricing starting from just $1.49 onwards.

ZEE5 Global Add-ons was unveiled in Mumbai by Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses and Platforms and Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The launch of Add-ons on ZEE5 Global is a significant milestone, further cementing our leadership position as the No.1 South Asian streaming platform in the US market,” said Ms. Anand, in an interview over phone.

“Add-ons will bring the best of South Asian content from multiple streaming platforms within ZEE5 Global for the diaspora in the US and soon globally, and at the best possible value. With Add-ons we expect our subscriber base to double,” she said.

ZEE5 Global Add-ons currently offers content across languages from streaming platforms like Simply South (all South Indian languages), Oho Gujarati (Gujarati), Chaupal (Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi), NammaFlix (Kannada), EPIC ON (Hindi) and iStream (Malayalam) with at least six more being onboarded, she said adding 6 more will be onboard soon.

As a first for ZEE5 Global, Gujarati content will be available on the platform to delight the huge Gujarati-speaking diaspora in the US.

“As digital entertainment consumption and delivery models evolve in the global landscape, addressing the growing consumer demand for engaging content and a seamless, personalized experience that combines accessibility and affordability is the need of the hour. With the launch of our aggregator platform ZEE5 Add-ons, we aim to unite the entertainment ecosystem for the discerning viewer to build a robust monetization opportunity for multiple players in the global markets,” Mr. Goenka said in a statement.

“We have on board some of the most renowned names offering South Asian content to the diaspora audience, and we look forward to building a healthy partnership by enhancing capabilities in the realm of content creation and distribution by establishing ZEE5 Global Add-ons as the single destination for all South Asian content,” he added.

Sharing her vision for ZEE5 Global Add-ons, Ms. Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, added

“As the foremost South Asian streaming platform in the US, ZEE5 Global has played a crucial role in connecting the South Asian diaspora with their cultural roots. Building on our leadership, the natural progression was to evolve into the premier aggregator for South Asian entertainment,” Ms. Anand said.

“Add-ons will help address challenges such as content and consumer fragmentation and empower subscribers to effortlessly access their preferred content at one destination. It also benefits our partners, who can bank on our extensive reach in the US and save on customer acquisition and marketing costs,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.