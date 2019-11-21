Zee shares surge over 12% after promoters sell stake

Subhash Chandra’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s (ZEEL) stock closed 12.4% higher to ₹345.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday after promoter Essel Group sold close to 16% stake in the open market.

According to NSE data, 14.29 crore shares of ZEEL were traded in a block deal at ₹304 per share, valuing the transaction at ₹4,343.19 crore. On Wednesday, the firm said the Essel Group was planning to sell up to 16.5% stake in ZEEL to financial investors to repay loans.

Of the above, “the group seeks to sell 2.3% stake in ZEEL to OFI Global China Fund, LLC and/or its affiliates,” it said in a statement.

As a result of the transactions, the overall holding of the group in ZEEL will be 5%, out of which encumbered holdings of the Group will reduce to 1.1%.

This will mean Mr. Chandra will lose controlling interest in ZEEL though Punit Goenka is likely to continue as the MD and CEO of the firm. Since the proceeds from the sale would go towards paying down the pledged shares, the portion of such shares in ZEEL will come down sharply from the current 96% to about 20%.

“Despite multiple setbacks for the group over the past 12 months (group-level issues, new regulatory framework, ad slowdown), ZEEL sustained a strong business performance,” Edelweiss Securities said.

“It managed to retain market shares in the Hindi and Telugu markets, fended off leadership threats in Bangla and Marathi, and captured the top spot in the Kannada market.”

The brokerage maintained a ‘buy’ on the stock.