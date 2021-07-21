ZEE Entertainment to hire over 500 techies

Bengaluru

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), a media & entertainment firm, said it would onboard over 500 techies with expertise in design, technology, data and cybersecurity.

The company has set up a technology centre in Bengaluru to expand its digital footprint and it also hired 120 people.

“The centre will focus on developing world-class technology products and data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses,” said Nitin Mittal, president, technology and data, ZEE. “We are looking for sharp, like-minded innovators who think new, act agile and create with passion to join us and shape the next.”

