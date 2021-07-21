Business

ZEE Entertainment to hire over 500 techies

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), a media & entertainment firm, said it would onboard over 500 techies with expertise in design, technology, data and cybersecurity.

The company has set up a technology centre in Bengaluru to expand its digital footprint and it also hired 120 people.

“The centre will focus on developing world-class technology products and data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses,” said Nitin Mittal, president, technology and data, ZEE. “We are looking for sharp, like-minded innovators who think new, act agile and create with passion to join us and shape the next.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 9:09:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/zee-entertainment-to-hire-over-500-techies/article35451988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY