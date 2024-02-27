ADVERTISEMENT

Zee Board approves probe panel to examine charges against firm, promoters

February 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) announced the formation of an independent investigation committee which will be chaired by Justice Satish Chandra and comprise ZEE’s independent directors Uttam Prakash Agarwal and P.V.R Murthy. 

The committee will fact check, review and examine all the allegations raised by the regulatory agencies against the company, its promoters and key managerial personnel through a “deep dive exercise”, ZEEL said in a filing with the exchanges. 

“The committee will review all company records and information to prepare and present a detailed report to the board, advising on the future course of action, in the best interest of all the shareholders and other stakeholders of the company, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US