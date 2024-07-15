ADVERTISEMENT

ZEE bags shareholders’ approval to raise ₹2,000 crore

Published - July 15, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on Monday said it has received shareholders’ approval by postal ballot to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through issuance of securities.

The firm had sought the approval on June 14.

“The remote e-voting concluded on Monday, July 15... Based on the report of the Scrutinizer, we hereby inform you that the shareholders of the company have duly passed the resolution for issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding ₹2,000 crore with requisite majority,” ZEE informed stock exchanges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US