ZEE bags shareholders’ approval to raise ₹2,000 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) on Monday said it has received shareholders’ approval by postal ballot to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through issuance of securities.

The firm had sought the approval on June 14.

“The remote e-voting concluded on Monday, July 15... Based on the report of the Scrutinizer, we hereby inform you that the shareholders of the company have duly passed the resolution for issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding ₹2,000 crore with requisite majority,” ZEE informed stock exchanges.