GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zee asks Sony to immediately withdraw termination of merger, moves NCLT to press demand

January 24, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) on Wednesday asked Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Ltd.) (Culver Max) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (BEPL) to immediately withdraw their termination of the Merger Co-operation Agreement (MCA) and confirm that they would perform their obligations to give effect to and implement the Merger Scheme that had been sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, ZEEL asserted that Culver Max and BEPL were in default of their obligations to give effect to and implement the Scheme. The media company also denied that it was in breach of its obligations under the MCA and reiterated that it had complied with all its obligations in good faith. 

“The company has denied that Culver Max and BEPL are entitled to terminate the MCA and the claim for termination fee is legally untenable and has no basis whatsoever,” ZEEL said in the filing.

It has also approached the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger scheme and has initiated appropriate legal action to contest Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings before Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

ZEEL shares gained 6.7% on the BSE on Wednesday to close at ₹166.35.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.