Zebra Tech to focus on e-com, logistics, manufacturing; eyes double-digit growth in India by 2025

Published - November 02, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Mostly focusing on fast-growing industries, our ambition is to achieve a double-digit growth from India by end of calendar 2025, says Ryan Goh.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zebra Technologies, a U.S. based, $4.58 billion revenue firm, that offers mobile computing products, barcode printers and scanning solutions and technologies to enterprises and governments across the globe, on Monday said it would specifically focus on e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics and manufacturing spaces to achieve a double-digit growth in India by end of CY2025.

Ryan Goh, senior VP and general manager, Asia Pacific, Zebra Technologies told The Hindu that, ‘‘Mostly focusing on fast-growing industries, our ambition is to achieve a double-digit growth from India by end of calendar 2025.’‘

Commenting on India market opportunity he said, ‘‘We’ve discovered some very interesting trends, particularly in India. One of the key areas we’ve identified is e-commerce, or more specifically, the growing trend of quick commerce. Plus, the Indian logistics market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Another area we find intriguing is manufacturing.’‘

He further said India was undoubtedly one of the key strategic priorities for Zebra Technologies. The country’s rapid economic growth, highlighted by one of the highest GDP growth rates globally, solidified the country’s relevance to his company’s business, he said.

‘’As the market continues to evolve, especially with changing regulations and increasing government involvement as both a buyer and user of advanced technologies, we see tremendous potential here. Moving into 2025, our focus on India will only intensify,’‘ he added.

Mr. Goh said, with a focus on automation, real-time tracking, and end-to-end supply chain management, the Indian logistics market offered immense potential for growth and investment in the coming years. ‘‘This shift has created a demand for solutions that can enable fast and accurate product picking,’‘ he stated.

According to him, Indian economy’s remarkable growth sets the stage for businesses to thrive, especially with companies increasingly adopting advanced technologies to stay competitive. ‘‘For Zebra, India presents a significant opportunity across several sectors, particularly in manufacturing, which is the largest revenue-generating sector in the country,’‘ he added.

