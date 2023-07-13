HamberMenu
ZappFresh buys Bengaluru firm Dr. Meat to foray into Southern market

The company declined to divulge financial details, however, as per market sources, ZappFresh would be paying $3 million to buy out Dr. Meat

July 13, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
ZappFresh app.

ZappFresh, a D2C player in the meat delivery industry, has announced the acquisition of Dr. Meat, a brand operated by Sukos Foods, based in Bengaluru.

The company declined to divulge financial details, however, as per market sources, ZappFresh would be paying $3 million to buy out Dr. Meat which rivals similar platforms including Freshtohome and Lisious in the city.

This strategic move marked a significant milestone for ZappFresh as it set its sights on expanding into the southern market. ZappFresh anticipates bringing in revenues of ₹70 crore from the Bengaluru market in the 12 months, significantly contributing to the company’s total business expected at ₹300 crore for fiscal 2023-24, said the company in a statement.

Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh which is focused on the NCR region said, “We have actively sought opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in recent years. Dr. Meat stood out among other D2C contenders due to its strong alignment with ZappFresh’s fundamental principles.’‘

