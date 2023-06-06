Zaggle unveils DIY employee expense automation platform

June 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

Zaggle, a B2B SaaS FinTech providing spend automation solutions and corporate cards, has introduced XPNS, a do-it-yourself (DIY) SaaS-based employee expense automation platform, to help businesses optimise expense processing costs, improve cash flow planning, and drive bottom-line savings.

“With an easy-to-access, self-service interface, XPNS allows businesses to migrate from a manual to a fully automated expense workflow in less than 30 minutes, reducing the time and costs of managing expenses by 75%,” the company said.

Raj N, Chairman and Founder, Zaggle, said, “Do-it-yourself applications have transformed the consumer payments space and our customers, especially tech-savvy businesses, expect similar intuitive consumer-grade solutions to manage business payments.”

“We want to provide the best and most intuitive expense processing solution to streamline expenses, strengthen financial controls, and achieve a healthy bottom line,” he added.

Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle, said, “In today’s digital economy, many businesses are still managing expenses manually. There is a significant demand for innovative technology solutions to modernise expense management and maximise efficiencies.”

