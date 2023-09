September 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., which debuted on the stock exchanges on Friday, closed at ₹158.30, a loss of 5.70% to the issue price, on the BSE.

The stock listed at ₹162, touched intraday high of ₹176 and a low of ₹155. According to analysts, the stock had a grey market premium of ₹14 before listing but still it slumped.

At closing price, the full market cap of the company was estimated at ₹1,932.79 crore.