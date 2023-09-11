Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO price band set at ₹156-164

September 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. saidits initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares will open on September 14 in the price band of ₹156 and ₹164 per equity share with face value of ₹1.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of aggregating up to ₹392 crore and an offer for sale up to 10,449,816 equity shares by selling shareholders.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 shares thereafter. The offer will close on Monday, September 18.

Zaggle, a SaaS fintech company, proposes to utilise the proceeds raised through the fresh issue towards expenditure for customer acquisition and retention amounting to ₹300 crore; expenditure towards development of technology and products amounting to ₹40 crore; repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, availed by the company amounting to around ₹17 crore; and balance amount towards general corporate purposes.

In FY23, the company reported revenue of ₹553 crore and net profit of ₹23 crore.

