Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO price band set at ₹156-164

September 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

IPO to open on September 14

The Hindu Bureau

Zaggle  Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. saidits initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares will open on September 14 in the price band of ₹156 and ₹164 per equity share with face value of ₹1.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of aggregating up to ₹392 crore and an offer for sale up to 10,449,816 equity shares by selling shareholders.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 shares thereafter. The offer will close on Monday, September 18.

Zaggle, a SaaS fintech company, proposes to utilise the proceeds raised through the fresh issue towards expenditure for customer acquisition and retention amounting to ₹300 crore; expenditure towards development of technology and products amounting to ₹40 crore; repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, availed by the company amounting to around ₹17 crore; and balance amount towards general corporate purposes.

In FY23, the company reported revenue of ₹553 crore and net profit of ₹23 crore.

