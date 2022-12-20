Zaggle Prepaid files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

December 20, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., which is into spend management with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment and is among a small number of players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services.  It plans to raise funds through the IPO of equity shares with face value of ₹1 each.  The offer comprising of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹490 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 10,526,316 equity shares by promoter selling shareholder and investor selling shareholder.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue is proposed to be utilised towards expenditure for customer acquisition and retention is estimated to be ₹300 crore, expenditure towards development of technology and products estimated to be ₹40 crore, repayments/ pre-payment of certain borrowings, in full or part, availed by the company estimated to be ₹18 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US