Zaggle Prepaid files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

December 20, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., which is into spend management with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares.

The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment and is among a small number of players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services. It plans to raise funds through the IPO of equity shares with face value of ₹1 each. The offer comprising of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹490 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to 10,526,316 equity shares by promoter selling shareholder and investor selling shareholder.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue is proposed to be utilised towards expenditure for customer acquisition and retention is estimated to be ₹300 crore, expenditure towards development of technology and products estimated to be ₹40 crore, repayments/ pre-payment of certain borrowings, in full or part, availed by the company estimated to be ₹18 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes.