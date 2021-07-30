Yum franchisee Devyani International unveils IPO

Devyani International Ltd., one of the largest franchisees of Yum Brands in India that operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffeestores among others, said its intial public offering (IPO) will open on August 4.

The price band has been fixed at ₹86 – ₹90 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹440 crore and an offer for sale of up to 15,53,33,330 shares by the selling shareholders,namely, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte. Ltd. and the promoter selling shareholder, RJ Corp Ltd. At the upper price band the offer-for-sale portion is estimated at about ₹1,398 crore.