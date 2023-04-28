Yulu to roll out electric two wheeler Wynn in May

April 28, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Shared mobility company Yulu said it had opened bookings for its first personal electric two-wheeler Yulu Wynn for easy-mobility. The EV will be produced at Bajaj Auto’s factory. Introduced at a limited-period introductory price of ₹55,555, bookings can be made online and deliveries will commence from mid-May. After the introductory period, Wynn will be available at a price of ₹59,999. Amit Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Yulu said, “Ever since we started out, we have been flooded with requests from our shared mobility users to buy our smart-sized EVs for personal ownership.”

“Wynn will enable everyone to ‘Ride their freedom’ in their own ways,” he added. Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Mobility is still quite underserved in our country and there is a huge scope for new mobility categories built around continuously changing user needs.”

“We are delighted to see Yulu enter the personal mobility space with the Wynn to offer easy mobility to a wide base of users. Wynn will be built at our CTL plant and will have the same world-class quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for,” he said.