Yulu ties up with Zomato to supply EVs for deliveries

April 04, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yulu, a shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider said it has tied up with with Zomato to supply Yulu DeX EVs for intra-city deliveries. About 25,000 to 35,000 Yulu DeX EVs will be given to Zomato’s delivery persons on rent.

“Rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. Yulu DeX   solves most of these challenges, and provides a mobility solution that is very easy to access for all,” the firm said in a statement.

Pradeep Puranam, Head, Revenue & Operations, Yulu said, “Our solutions can improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40%. There is an increasing desire towards reducing carbon footprint among customers as well, so this is a win-win for customers, delivery executives and both the companies.”

Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato said, “As part of The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100% electric, and with Yulu’s support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target.”

