HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yulu ties up with Zomato to supply EVs for deliveries

April 04, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yulu, a shared electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider said it has tied up with with Zomato to supply Yulu DeX EVs for intra-city deliveries. About 25,000 to 35,000 Yulu DeX EVs will be given to Zomato’s delivery persons on rent.

“Rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. Yulu DeX   solves most of these challenges, and provides a mobility solution that is very easy to access for all,” the firm said in a statement.

Pradeep Puranam, Head, Revenue & Operations, Yulu said, “Our solutions can improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40%. There is an increasing desire towards reducing carbon footprint among customers as well, so this is a win-win for customers, delivery executives and both the companies.”

Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato said, “As part of The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100% electric, and with Yulu’s support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.