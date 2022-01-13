Yezdi returns in new forms

Mumbai

Yezdi, the motorcycle brand that signified thrill and adventure is back in new forms

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., the Mahindra Group start-up, has reintroduced Yezdi brand of motorcycles in the Indian market with ex-showroom prices starting at ₹1.98 lakh.

The company has rolled out three all-new Yezdi models called Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster sport which are “very distinct but come with a common soul.”

Yezdi which was earlier manufactured by Ideal Jawa Ltd. was discontinued in 1996.

The new range of Yezdi motorcycles are now available at 300 Classic Legends’ dealerships which already retails Jawa Motorcycles.

The company has manufactured enough supplies to meet the demand, top executives said.

Packed with modern technology and retro styling cues, the new generation of Yezdi motorcycles come powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel injected, DOHC single cylinder engine displacing 334cc.

The Adventure range starts at ₹2,09,900, Scrambler range starts at ₹2,04,900 and Roadster range starts at ₹1,98,142 - all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends said, “It is not every day that you get to celebrate the comeback of an iconic motorcycle, let alone the likes of a legend like Yezdi. While its spirit lived on through its die-hard community and in the mind and hearts of every rider, the anticipation to see it take over the Indian roads again, has been unbelievable.”

“We have the legacy but now we will create our own lineage. Being a motorcyclist myself, this is a moment of catharsis. As custodians of the brand, we made sure that we preserve and celebrate Yezdi’s and the Yezdi rider’s essence in these new avatars,” he said.

“I am sure every Yezdi lover, will feel that - designed with passion and indulgent beliefs, then engineered to purpose, to make you fall in love with this motorcycle and motorcycling, again,” he added.

Boman Irani, Co-Founder, Classic Legends said, “The Yezdi brand is all about stories and emotions. That’s what has kept it alive, and this is exactly what we want to build on for the future.”

“The new Yezdi motorcycles are not just motorcycles, but a way of life. They’re a medium for riders to go out there, create more memories and have unparalleled fun while doing so,” he added.

In due course Yezdi will come in electric and development work is underway.