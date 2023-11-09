Yet another anti-trust complaint in U.S. against Dr. Reddy’s arm, others over cancer drug Revlimid

November 09, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ wholly owned step-down subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc. has been named as a defendant in a complaint filed in a U.S. court related to sale of brand and generic cancer drug Revlimid, the second such in as many months.

“Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc. along with several other pharmaceutical companies was named as a defendant in a complaint filed on November 8 in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey,” the parent company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

It said the complaint, filed by Intermountain Health, Inc., “asserts claims under Federal and State antitrust laws and other State laws alleging that the defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid through their respective settlements of patent litigation.”

Alleging that the “challenged agreements improperly delayed generic entry entirely until 2022 and then improperly limited generic competition through 2026, the complaint has sought damages for purported overpayments and equitable relief.

Dr. Reddy’s said the allegations against it lack merit and the company will vigorously defend the litigation.

In October, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker had in a similar stock exchange filing said the wholly owned, step-down subsidiary, with several other pharmaceutical companies, had been named as a defendant in a complaint – similar to the latest – filed by Mayo Clinic and Lifepoint Corporate Services over Revlimid in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Earlier, in November 2022, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had said it along with a few other drugmakers were named defendants in a complaint filed in the U.S. under the Federal and State antitrust laws over Revlimid. In December, Dr. Reddy’s said all claims against the company in the anti-trust litigation were dismissed.