Yes Bank’s follow-on offer subscribed 95%

Yes Bank’s follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise ₹15,000 crore was subscribed 95% at the issue’s close on Friday, data from the stock exchanges show.

The QIB portion was subscribed 1.9 times while the non-institutional portion was subscribed 0.63%.

The issue received bids worth ₹14,266.97 crore. Most bids were received at the lower end of the ₹12-13 per share price band. The anchor investor book of ₹4,098.46 crore was subscribed at ₹12.

Analysts said the FPO had met the minimum subscription of 90%. The unsold portion will devolve on the issue’s underwriter.The issue saw a strong demand from domestic and international institutions. A total of 27 institutions bid for the QIB portion

The bank has stated in its prospectus that the funds raised will be used for growth and expansion including enhancing its solvency, capital adequacy ratio and evolving regulatory requirements.

The non-subscribed portion of the FPO as per it’s underwriting agreement with the bank would be allotted to SBI Capital Markets, who had agreed to underwrite ₹3,000 crore worth of shares at a price equal to the lowest end of the price band, a press release issued on behalf of Yes Bank said.