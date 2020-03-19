Yes Bank yet to use RBI’s credit lifeline

Mumbai

After the moratorium was withdrawn from Yes Bank on Wednesday at 6 p.m. the troubled lender, so far, has not drawn from the creditline provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicating the bank is having sufficient liquidity to tide over the initial bout of cash withdrawals.

The RBI had sanctioned ₹59,000 crore for Yes Bank under the section 17(4) of the RBI Act that allows the central bank to give loans to lenders in lieu of securities. Sources said if Yes Bank were unable meet cash withdrawal demands on its own, then the limit would have been used. They said initial trends suggested the bank was able to meet cash withdrawal demand and there was also a good amount of funds deposited with the lender.

“Initial trend suggest, the deposits are more than the withdrawals. So, the bank has not utilised the RBI credit line so far,” the sources said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had assured that the RBI would provide liquidity to Yes Bank if needed, after moratorium was lifted.

“Yes Bank has enough liquidity to meet any requirement. If there is a requirement, the RBI will provide necessary liquidity support to meet its requirements. So, that is a comforting factor for the depositors that the RBI will support Yes Bank if liquidity is required,” he had said.

The private sector lender was put on moratorium on March 5 following worsening financial condition and cash withdrawals were capped at ₹50,000. This was followed by superseding the bank’s board by RBI and an administrator was appointed. A reconstruction plan was drawn up by the RBI, which allowed the State Bank of India to pick up 48% stake in the bank. Some other private sector banks have also picked up stakes in Yes Bank after the SBI came on board.