Yes Bank, WheelsEMI to co-lend for two-wheelers

Mumbai

23 August 2021 23:00 IST

Yes Bank and WheelsEMI Pvt. Ltd. have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer two-wheeler loans at competitive interest rates.

“This alliance leverages the strength of both lenders, making this a winning proposition for all stakeholders, thereby expanding the reach to underserved markets,” both entities said in a joint statement.

WheelsEMI offers a range of affordable solutions along the two-wheeler ownership-ridership lifecycle, driving affordable mobility for working families.

These include financing of new and pre-owned two wheelers, access to electric bikes, insurance, servicing, spare parts management and a transparent marketplace for pre-owned two wheelers.

Under the arrangement, both lenders plan to finance purchase of more than a lakh two-wheelers in the first phase.