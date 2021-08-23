Business

Yes Bank, WheelsEMI to co-lend for two-wheelers

Yes Bank and WheelsEMI Pvt. Ltd. have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer two-wheeler loans at competitive interest rates.

“This alliance leverages the strength of both lenders, making this a winning proposition for all stakeholders, thereby expanding the reach to underserved markets,” both entities said in a joint statement.

WheelsEMI offers a range of affordable solutions along the two-wheeler ownership-ridership lifecycle, driving affordable mobility for working families.

These include financing of new and pre-owned two wheelers, access to electric bikes, insurance, servicing, spare parts management and a transparent marketplace for pre-owned two wheelers.

Under the arrangement, both lenders plan to finance purchase of more than a lakh two-wheelers in the first phase.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 11:03:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/yes-bank-wheelsemi-to-co-lend-for-two-wheelers/article36067718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY