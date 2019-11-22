Yes Bank, Vedanta to exit Sensex

BSE has reconstituted its indices, including the benchmark Sensex, which will see stocks such as Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India being included in the 30-share barometer.
The inclusion will lead to Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR (differential voting rights), Vedanta and Yes Bank making an exit from the Sensex. Changes have also been made in the broader indices like BSE 500, BSE 200, BSE 100, BSE Sensex 50 and BSE Sensex Next 50, among others. The changes will be effective December 23.
