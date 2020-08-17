Yes Bank unveils ‘’loan against securities’

Mumbai

17 August 2020 22:49 IST

Yes Bank unveils e-loan against securities

Yes Bank has announced the introduction of digital ‘Loan against Securities’, to enable customers to lien mark their mutual funds digitally and avail quick loans. This feature has been introduced under the bank’s ‘Loan in Seconds’ platform, allowing customers to set an instant credit limit against securities held. Loan up to ₹1 crore can be made available against debt MFs, the lender said.

