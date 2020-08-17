Yes Bank unveils ‘’loan against securities’

BusinessMumbai 17 August 2020 22:49 IST
Yes Bank unveils e-loan against securities
Yes Bank has announced the introduction of digital ‘Loan against Securities’, to enable customers to lien mark their mutual funds digitally and avail quick loans. This feature has been introduced under the bank’s ‘Loan in Seconds’ platform, allowing customers to set an instant credit limit against securities held. Loan up to ₹1 crore can be made available against debt MFs, the lender said.
