Business

Yes Bank unveils ‘’loan against securities’

Yes Bank unveils e-loan against securities

Yes Bank has announced the introduction of digital ‘Loan against Securities’, to enable customers to lien mark their mutual funds digitally and avail quick loans. This feature has been introduced under the bank’s ‘Loan in Seconds’ platform, allowing customers to set an instant credit limit against securities held. Loan up to ₹1 crore can be made available against debt MFs, the lender said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2020 10:49:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/yes-bank-unveils-loan-against-securities/article32378572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story