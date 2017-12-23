Yes Bank to raise $1 bn via debt securities

Private sector lender Yes Bank said it has established a medium term note programme to raise $1 billion (over ₹6,400 crore) by issuing debt securities on private placement basis.

”...The bank has, on December 22, 2017, established a medium term note programme for an amount of $1 billion, in order to enable the bank to issue debt instruments in the international capital markets, to eligible investors, from time to time, in one or more tranches and/or series,” Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Board nod

On November 29, the Capital Raising Committee of the board of the bank had approved its proposal to set up the medium term note programme.