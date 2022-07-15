Business

Yes Bank to form ARC with JC Flowers to sell ₹48,000 cr. of bad loans

PTI New Delhi July 15, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 19:14 IST

Yes Bank has selected JC Flowers ARC as partner to form an asset reconstruction company to sell bad loans of the bank valuing ₹48,000 crore.

The lender said it had signed a binding term sheet with JCF ARC LLC and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd. (JF Flowers ARC) for strategic partnership in relation to sale of identified stressed loans of the bank.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having subsequently fulfilled the requisite pre-conditions, the term sheet had become effective from July 15, 2022, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Accordingly, the bank has decided that JC Flowers ARC will be base bidder for a proposed sale of an identified stressed loan portfolio of the bank aggregating to up to ₹48,000 crore,” it said.

As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, Yes Bank said it proposed to run a transparent bidding process on Swiss Challenge basis for sale of such portfolio using JC Flowers ARC’s bid as the base bid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...