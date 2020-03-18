Business

Yes Bank resumes operations; all banking services available for customers now

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

RBI had put restriction on the lender on March 5, under which customers were allowed to withdraw up to ₹50,000 till April 3.

Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has resumed operations and all its banking services are available for its customers now.

“Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. #YESforYOU @RBI @FinMinIndia,” the lender tweeted.

Watch | Yes Bank crisis explained | Explained: Why did Yes Bank have to be bailed out?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put restriction on the lender on March 5, under which the bank’s customers were allowed to withdraw up to ₹50,000 till April 3.

The government notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme last week.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 7:33:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/yes-bank-resumes-operations-all-banking-services-available-for-customers-now/article31099924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY