Yes Bank ratings put under review

Moody’s on Friday placed Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating of B2 under review, with the direction uncertain. The rating agency has downgraded Yes Bank’s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to caa2 from b3.
“The placing of Yes Bank’s deposit rating of B2 under review reflects Moody’s expectation that the bank’s standalone viability is getting increasingly challenged by its slowness in raising new capital.”“Because the viability of the bank absent a large capital injection is in question, Moody’s has downgraded the bank’s standalone credit profile or its BCA to caa2 from b3,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.