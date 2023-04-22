ADVERTISEMENT

Yes Bank Q4 net dips 45% to ₹202 cr. on accelerated provisioning

April 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank reports ‘significant improvement’ in asset quality during Q4

The Hindu Bureau

Yes Bank Ltd. reported fourth quarter net profit slid 45% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹202 crore on account of higher provisioning.

The bank reported net interest income (NII) of ₹2,105 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y.

For the financial year ended March 31, the bank reported net profit of ₹717 crore compared with ₹1,066 crore in the year-earlier period, down 32.7% again on accelerated provisioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NII in FY23 rose 21.8% to ₹7,918 crore. The net interest margin for Q4FY23 at 2.8% rose almost 30 basis points Y-o-Y. FY23 NIM at 2.6% was also up 30 bps YoY.

In Q4, provision at ₹618 crore more than doubled YoY led by accelerated provisioning, the bank said in a filing.

Total provision for FY23 at ₹2,220 crore was up 50% YoY. Net advances at ₹2,03,269 crore grew 12.3% YoY. Total deposits at ₹2,17,502 crore was up 10.3% YoY.

The bank said it witnessed significant improvement in asset quality during Q4. Gross Non Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.2% compared with 13.9% the year-earlier period.

Net NPA ratio stood at 0.8% as compared with 4.5% in the year-earlier period. The bank said slippages have continued to trend lower to ₹4,775 crore in FY23 from ₹5,795 crore in FY22. 

 It said resolution momentum continued to be strong with total recoveries and upgrades for FY23 at ₹6,120 crore, well ahead of guidance of ₹5,000 crore. In Q4FY23,cash recoveries and upgrades stood at ₹1,733 crore. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US