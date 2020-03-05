Yes Bank put under moratorium till April 3

RBI said the bank’s financial position deteriorated as it failed to raise capital to address loan losses. REUTERS

Mumbai

05 March 2020

Deposit withdrawal capped at ₹50,000; board superseded by Reserve Bank of India

The government has put private sector lender Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3 and capped the deposit withdrawal at ₹50,000 after severe deterioration of the bank’s financial position. The decision was taken by the government after an application from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a gazette notification said.

Following the moratorium, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of the bank and appointed Prashant Kumar, the deputy managing director and chief financial officer of State Bank of India (SBI), as the administrator. Mr. Kumar resigned from SBI to take up the role of the administrator.

While assuring depositors of the bank that there was no need to panic, the central bank said that it would explore and draw up a scheme in the next few days for the bank’s reconstruction or amalgamation, and with the approval of the government, it said it would put the plan well before the end of the moratorium period of thirty days. During the moratorium period, the bank cannot grant or renew any loan or advance, or make any investment, but would be allowed to make certain expenses like salaries of employees.

The withdrawal limit will be relaxed for depositors who need money for medical treatment, education, marriage or other ceremonies and any other unavoidable emergency. In these cases, depositors will be allowed to withdraw up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh.

RBI said that the financial position of the bank deteriorated as it failed to raise capital to address loan losses, which resulted in rating downgrades and triggered invocation of bond covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits.

“The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank,” the RBI said.

The central bank said it was in constant engagement with the bank’s management to find ways to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity. While the bank management had indicated that it was in talks with various investors for capital raising, those plans did not materialise. The regulator said it had given adequate opportunity to the bank to draw credible revival plan, which, however, did not materialise. “In the meantime, the bank was facing regular outflow of liquidity,” RBI said, while giving its reasoning for its suggestion to the government for the moratorium.

While the moratorium was announced after close of trading hours, Yes Bank shares had already shot up 26% after reports of a bail out plan led by the SBI.