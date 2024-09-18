ADVERTISEMENT

Yes Bank, Paisabazaar unveil co-branded credit card

Updated - September 18, 2024 10:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Paisabazaar, an online marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, in a tie up with Yes Bank, has introduced a co-branded credit card called ‘Yes Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card.’

It is designed to reward frequent shoppers by offering substantial cashback on everyday purchases, both online and offline, the entities said.

Anil Singh, Country Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring, Yes Bank said, “Our partnership aims to offer a credit card that meets the everyday needs of today’s consumers. The PaisaSave Credit Card provides cashback benefits for both online and offline transactions, helping customers save more on their regular purchases.”

Naveen Kukreja, co-founder & CEO, Paisabazaar, said, “Our co-created card PaisaSave has been designed for the new and young Bharat, making online purchases a rewarding experience for this aspirational and digital-savvy segment.”

