Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.
They said Mr. Kapoor was placed under arrest around 3 a.m. under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.
Mr. Kapoor was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night.
He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.
