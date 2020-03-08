Business

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor  

Rana Kapoor was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

They said Mr. Kapoor was placed under arrest around 3 a.m. under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Also Read
Image for representational purposes only.

Yes Bank customers can now withdraw cash from other bank ATMs

 

Mr. Kapoor was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night.

He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 6:28:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/yes-bank-founder-rana-kapoor-arrested-by-enforcement-directorate/article31013957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY