Yes Bank bonds downgraded

After rating agency ICRA downgraded Yes Bank’s Basel II-compliant upper tier II bonds to junk citing default in debt obligation, the private sector lender clarified that it has adequate liquidity and any unpaid sum will be paid once it meets the capital requirement norms.
“The rating downgrade factors in the specific features of the instrument wherein the debt servicing is linked to the bank meeting the regulatory norms on capitalisation i.e. CRAR of 9.0%,” according to the rating agency.ICRA said.
ItThe rating agency said while the bank has adequate liquidity for coupon payment, as per Basel guidelines, coupon is not payable if the CRAR is below the regulatory requirement.
“Since the bank is in advanced stages of capital raising, the bank sought RBI permission for the coupon payment which was not approved. As a result, the timely servicing of the upcoming coupon, which is cumulative in nature remains constrained and the same is likely to be paid only when the bank achieves a CRAR of 9.0%,” ICRA said.
Yes bank while stressing on having adequate liquidity, said “that the coupon on these bonds (Basel II, Upper Tier II Bonds) is cumulative in nature and any unpaid sum will become payable once the bank meets minimum regulatory capital ratio subject to the required regulatory approvals.”
