Yes Bank board approves allotment of shares to funds affiliated to Carlyle, Advent International

December 14, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Mumbai

Sunil Kaul, MD and Financial Services Sector Lead for Carlyle in Asia, and Shweta Jalan, managing partner, Advent International, have been appointed as additional directors to Yes Bank’s board

The Hindu Bureau

Yes Bank board approved the allotment of equity shares and equity share warrants aggregating to ₹8,887 crore. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The board of directors of Yes Bank on Wednesday approved the allotment of equity shares and equity share warrants aggregating to ₹8,887 crore ($1.1 billion) through a preferential issue to the funds affiliated with Carlyle and Advent International.

After the issuance (post conversion of the equity share warrants), both investors will own 9.99% each in the bank.

This marks the completion of the bank’s capital raise which was approved by the board on July 29, 2022, and subsequently by the shareholders on August 24, 2022 followed by receipt of requisite regulatory approvals. 

Sunil Kaul, MD and Financial Services Sector Lead for Carlyle in Asia, and Shweta Jalan, managing partner, Advent International, have been appointed as additional directors to Yes Bank’s board. 

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank said, “The completion of the fund raise strengthens the bank’s balance sheet and at the same time, allows us to further accelerate our investments in enhancing our capabilities and delivery platforms, both in digital and physical infrastructure.” “We are confident that both the investors will play a crucial role in the next growth phase of the bank,” he added.

