Yatra Online sets IPO price band at ₹135-142

September 12, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Yatra Online Ltd., a corporate travel services provider and online travel company, has announced the initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares in the price band of ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share with face value of ₹1. The IPO will open on September 15 for subscription and close on September 20. Investors can bid for a minimum of 105 shares and in multiples of 105 shares thereafter.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance worth ₹602 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12,183,099 equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the tune of ₹150 crore for strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth, and ₹392 crore for investment in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹380 crore from ₹198 crore in the previous fiscal, primarily due to recovery in both its consumer and corporate travel business due to lowering of the impact of COVID-19. For the fiscal year 2023, the company generated a profit of ₹7.6 crore as against a loss of ₹30.7 crore in the last fiscal year.

