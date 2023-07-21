HamberMenu
Yatharth Hospital sets IPO price band at ₹285-300 per share

July 21, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. has announced the initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares in the price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per share. The IPO will open on Wednesday (July 26) and close on Friday (July 28).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹490 crore and an offer-for-sale up to 6,551,690 equity shares by selling shareholders.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue would be utilised towards repayment of borrowings up to ₹100 crore by the company, repayment of borrowings up to ₹ 145 crore availed by the company’s subsidiaries, funding up to ₹ 25.6 crore towards capital expenditure expenses of the company for two hospitals, and funding up to ₹106.9 crore capital expenditure expenses of the company’s two subsidiaries for a hospital operated by them, funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives for up to ₹65 crore and the balance amount towards general corporate purposes.

