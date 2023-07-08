ADVERTISEMENT

Yatharth Hospital raises ₹120 crore via pre-IPO placement

July 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Ltd. said it had undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 40,00,000 equity shares for cash at a price of ₹300 per share (including a share premium of ₹290 per share) aggregating to ₹120 crore.

This was earlier approved by the board at its meeting and by the shareholders at their EGM held on July 5, 2023.

Shares have been allotted to Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani, Rosy Blue Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., and Viraj Russell Mehta.

The company had earlier filed DRHP with SEBI for a proposed IPO. The size of the fresh issue of up to ₹610 crore, has now been reduced to ₹490 crore and an Offer for Sale remains up to 65,51,690 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholder (Vimla Tyagi; Prem Narayan Tyagi and Neena Tyagi).

