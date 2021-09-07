Business

Yamaha unveils new bikes

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, a scooter designed for the spirited riders, and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid that offers an adrenaline high for those who seek adventure, according to the company.

The new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at unisex audience in the age group of 18-40 and prices start from ₹76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it said in a statement.

The Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted towards unisex audience in 18-25 years age bracket, looking for a scooter that is high on adventure, with aggressive styling, and comes loaded with performance while being fuel-efficient.



