Yamaha unveils FZ series bikes

Chennai

09 February 2021 19:53 IST

Yamaha Motor India has unveiled two new bikes under the FZ series with 149 cc, fuel-injected, BS VI engine.

The new FZ series is equipped with ‘side stand engine cut-off switch’ while the FZS FI model additionally get bluetooth-enabled ‘Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X.’ The price of FZ FI starts at ₹1,03,700 and new FZS FI at ₹1,07,200 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZ series comprising of FZ FI models come in racing blue and metallic black while the FZS FI models comes in matte red, dark matte blue, atte black, dark knight and vintage edition, said the company in a statement.

