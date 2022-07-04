Yamaha unveils Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in silver at ₹78,098
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a drum brake variant of the Fascino 125 Fi hybrid in silver colour at ₹78,098 (ex-showroom, Chennai).
IYM has introduced this colour scheme after gathering feedback from customers who wanted a colour option that was easier to maintain, the company said in a statement. Yamaha commands a market share of 10% in the scooter segment in Tamil Nadu. Through this special colour scheme, IYM aims to target new buyers.
The Fascino 125 Fi comes with a side stand engine cut off switch feature.
