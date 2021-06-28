Yamaha unveils Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid bike

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 19:26 IST

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid both in disc and drum brake versions.

Fascino 125 Fi also comes equipped with side stand engine cut off switch, which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-weelers in India.

Addition of the bluetooth connectivity feature via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App will provide them with host of features such as answer back, locate my vehicle, riding history, parking record and hazard, the company said.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at customers who are in their 20’s, prefer fashion and believe in finding the true reflection of their personality by the vehicle they ride and the performance it offers, said the company in a statement.